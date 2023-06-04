WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Bucks managed to keep their winning ways going despite getting out-hit in a 8-7 win over Thunder Bay, Friday.

The Bucks battled back from a 2-0 deficit with an unearned run in the bottom of the fourth and a Cortlan Castle RBI groundout in the bottom of the sixth. Cole Hill scored both runs for Waterloo.

Greg Nichols drove in three more runs to put Waterloo ahead, 5-2 in the bottom of the seventh. Nichols knocked a single to center field which allowed Brodie KResser and Michael Lippe to reach home. Hill also scored an unearned run during the played.

The Border Cats threw a massive counterpunch with five runs in the top of the ninth to take a commanding 7-5 inning.

Down to their final three outs, the Bucks rallied with three runs in the bottom of the ninth to secure a walk off victory.

Nichols scored the first run on a Brandon Fish sacrifice flyout. Blake Burris drove in Castle for run No. 2.

Kresser, a Jesup alum, drove in the winning run, Cameron Cromer, from second base with a single to center.

The Bucks finished with nine hits and two errors while the Border Cats recorded 11 hits and three errors.

Waterloo 8, Thunder Bay 7 Border Cats;020;000;005 - 7 11 3 Bucks;000;101;303 - 8 9 2 Caleb Bunch, Will Droll (7), Ryan Beaird (8), Shane Kearbey (9) and Easton Culp. Seth White, Ethan Alexander (7) and Cortlan Castle. WP - Alexander. LP - Kearbey. 2B - TB: D. Mullins 1.