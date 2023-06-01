LA CROSSE – The La Crosse Loggers took down the Waterloo Bucks, 10-9, in extra innings in Northwoods League action Wednesday.

Jesup alum Brodie Kresser led the Bucks with three RBIs, while starting pitcher Kade Douglas had a strong, five-inning performance that helped Waterloo get out to a 6-3 lead.

However, La Crosse rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a double by Mitch Wood and a single by Michael Dixon II.

In the ninth inning, Kresser and Michael Lippe each knocked in runs to get the Bucks ahead 9-7, but the Loggers matched it with RBI singles from Ben Zeigler-Namoa and a walk by Matthew Piotrowski. After Waterloo failed to score in the tenth, Dylan Kordic put the game away with a walk-off single.

The Bucks will have another crack at the Loggers at home on Friday.