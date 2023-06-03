WATERLOO – Darrel Handelsman is now the winningest field manager in Waterloo Bucks history after a 16-14 victory over the Thunder Bay Border Cats on Friday at Riverfront Stadium

Handelsman tied the previous record holder, Eric Snider, on Thursday after a 7-5 win over the La Crosse Loggers. Despite inconsistent pitching that saw Waterloo trailing Thunder Bay four times throughout the game, the Bucks climbed back every time, until they finally got the last go-ahead with five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning for Handelsman’s 162nd win.

“We haven’t played great, but they’re showing a lot of grit and determination and they just refuse to lose,” Handelsman said. “So it should be fun the rest of the way, but I like what I see. Obviously, you need to clean up the pitching, but offensively, I think we’re pretty good.”

Handelsman worked for Waterloo from 1999 to 2002. He also led the team to a Northwoods League Championship title in his last year. Going into the season, he had a 160-108 record.

After Jack Nathan gave up four runs in the second inning, the Bucks answered back in a big way. Cole Hill got the ball rolling with an RBI single, followed up with two-run single from Blake Burris and a run-scoring groundout by Drake Westcott got them the tie. Michael Lippe put Waterloo in the lead with a two-RBI single, bringing the Bucks up to a 6-4 lead.

Burris has hit over .400 so far in the season. He got three hits in the game and three RBIs on Friday, making him crucial to their final win.

“Each at-bat, I’m just trying to get the offense going, or continue to keep going, and each at-bat, trying to have a quality at-bat, see a lot of pitches, you get on base, somehow… walk, base hit, whatever,” Burris said. “So I was just going up and I had runners in scoring position a few times and a couple other situations where I needed to get the guys going.”

The Border Cats tied the game back up with a sacrifice fly by catcher Carter Allen and a miscommunication in fielding. Dylan Warda walked four batters in a row in the top of the fourth to give up a go-ahead run at 7-6. Lippe wrestled the lead back for Waterloo in the bottom of that inning with a two-RBI double. and Westcott widened the lead to 9-7 with a run-scoring hit.

Relief pitcher Jack Laird held Thunder Bay with no one on base in the fifth inning, but the Bucks dropped a chance to widen the lead with a double play with bases loaded. After giving up a run, they got a lucky break after Hill got to second thanks to a dropped fly ball. Burris got him the rest of the way home with a single, and a sacrifice fly by Brodie Kresser got them to an 11-8 lead.

After Laird gave up a run and loaded the bases with no outs at the top of the eighth, Jake Amado was brought in, but the Border Cats tied the game with two RBIs on a single from Easton Culp. Lucas Terrelli got two RBIs single for the go-ahead, followed two more hits for three more RBIs, disintegrating the Bucks’ lead 14-11.

Back-to-back doubles by Greg Nichols and Cole Hill tied the game back up, allowing for Kresser to get their third go-ahead RBI of the night on an error. A failed double play brought the Bucks another run, getting the them up to 16-14. Amado came back on in the top of the ninth and shut Thunder Bay down, securing the win.

“You know, I was proud of our guys to come back in the bottom of the eighth after we gave up six runs and score five of our own, that’s really big right there,” Handelsman said. “And you know, it’s really easy for a team to roll over and die after that disappointment, and our guys just keep playing hard.”