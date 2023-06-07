WATERLOO – The Rochester Honkers downed the Waterloo Bucks, 9-6, despite a rare stretch of dominant pitching, in a game extended by weather delays and extra innings Tuesday at Riverfront Stadium.

Wright State pitcher Ty Roder arrived that afternoon off the back of an eight-hour drive from Ohio, but managed to shut the opposition down through 3 1/3 innings, retiring ten out of 13 batters and allowing only one hit in his Waterloo debut.

“I just got here…. At around 3:30,” Roder said. “I mean, it was a hike – I really didn’t think I was going to pitch today, so I just went out there and tried to throw as many strikes as possible, just throw everything right down the middle.”

After a quiet first inning, the Honkers got on the board with an RBI double from Petey Craska. Another RBI on a fielder’s choice made it 2-0, but the Bucks evened the tally with an RBI from Brandon Fish, then loaded the base to walk in a run.

After rain delay of nearly two hours, Waterloo failed to score in the bottom of the fourth and at the top of the fifth, Rochester took the lead again with a single by Jakob Guardado and a sacrifice fly by Griffen Sotomayor to make it 4-2. The team didn’t hold it long, as the Bucks walked in a run, then Jayson Willers punched a single for two more runs to take the lead. A run on a passed ball put them up 6-4 going into the sixth inning.

The Honkers tied it back up immediately with a single from Paul Schoenfield, then walked in a run. It was at this point that Ty Roder came in to pitch. He finished the inning with a tie, then shut down Rochester through three innings, but Waterloo failed to score a run, leading to extra innings.

“I mean, that’s my job, just to get outs,” Roder said. “I don’t really care if I get a K, or if I get the fly out on the winning track. It doesn’t really matter to me as long as it’s an out, it counts.”

Korey Bunsenmeyer took the Bucks into the top of the tenth, where he overthrew to Greg Nichols, who then overthrew to Willers on a hit by Schoenfield for two runs. Guardado knocked a double for another RBI, making it 9-6. The Waterloo loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth, but a fly out by Nichols ended the game.