Hawkeye pitching hard, having fun with the Bucks

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Bucks have talent from across the country on their roster, spanning from coast to coast as well as Hawaii.

They also have found a few players a little closer to home.

One is right-handed University of Iowa sophomore-to-be pitcher Marcus Morgan, who started throwing for the Bucks in June. A multi-sport star at Iowa City West, where he put up 108 strikeouts and ERA of 1.48 in his senior season, Morgan quickly caught the eye of college recruiters. But when offered a chance for pitch for the Hawkeyes and stay close to home, he jumped at it.

“It’s very nice. I’m close to home and you get to play for your family and stuff,” Morgan said. “It’s a neat experience.”

Hoping to keep playing after his freshman season with Iowa, Morgan tried to get in for a season with the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League. After that didn’t pan out, he was recommended for the Northwoods League, where he was signed for a season with the Waterloo Bucks. He was joined by Hawkeye teammate Kyle Huckstorf, who played until the end of the first half of the season July 4.

For Morgan, it’s a big departure from the NCAA. Most notably, he says, the atmosphere is much more relaxed. According to Morgan, it isn’t quite as competitive as Division I, lending itself to a laid-back environment. Wooden bats are also a welcome change, with less fear of a hard comebacker than with aluminum bats.

“There’s a little different feel to it in terms of intensity and seriousness,” Morgan said “So it’s just a lot chiller of a vibe, and everybody’s relaxed all the time. We’re just out there kind of having fun and competing together.”

Another big part of the collegiate league experience has been the players he’s surrounded by. At first, Morgan gravitated toward Huckstorf, happy to see a familiar face. But he’s also had time to meet players from other schools – including rivals from the Big 10 and elsewhere. Morgan has gone from pitching against these players to cheering them on when they get to the plate.

Likewise, he’s squaring off with college rivals on other Northwoods teams. As he does for the Hawkeyes, Morgan is starting them off with the fastball to set the tone, then pounding the strike zone.

“It’s been fun, just running into some of those guys that you played against or pitched against during college ball era,” Morgan said. “And it’s just fun seeing those familiar faces and continuing to be able to compete against them in a different setting.”

All in all, Morgan describes his time with the Bucks as a positive experience, one that’s given him the chance to slow down and enjoy baseball. And moving into next season, he hopes to take some lessons from Riverfront Stadium back to the Hawkeyes’ mound. He plans to keep playing hard, but also to have some fun.

“Sort of just taking that same mindset of being relaxed and having fun with baseball back to college,” Morgan said, “because college can get pretty intense at times, and just getting back to having fun and pitching loose.”

Morgan is scheduled to start Friday at home against the Duluth Huskies. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium.