Bucks walk off Loggers with big ninth inning

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Bucks picked up their fifth win of the season, beating the La Crosse Loggers, 9-8, in comeback fashion, Monday.

Monday's contest started as a back-and-forth affair which saw neither team give an inch early in the game.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the second, the Bucks tied the game on a fielder's choice and a Liam Critchett RBI double.

The Loggers responded two innings later with two runs to take a 4-2 lead on a two-run home run by Connor Walsh.

Despite the continuously shifting momentum, the Bucks managed to score three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Ohio University junior Colin Kasperbauer drove in two runs with a single to center field. At the next at-bat, Kasperbauer scored unearned to put the Bucks on top, 5-4.

La Crosse managed a three-run inning in the top of the eighth to regain lead for the third time in the game.

Leading 7-5, La Crosse added one additional insurance run in the top of the ninth to take a commanding three-run, 8-5, lead.

With one out and two on, University of Hawai'i freshman Tai Walton singled to load the bases. After Kyle Huckstorf scored via the third hit by pitch of the inning.

After Ryan Guardino also scored via walk to draw the Bucks within one run, Iowa Central Community College sophomore Jalen Martinez hit a RBI single to right field to score two and walk off the Loggers, 9-8.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0