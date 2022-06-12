Bucks skid continues with fourth straight loss

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Bucks suffered their fourth straight loss as the Willmar Stingers dealt them a 6-3 loss, Saturday.

The Stingers took control of the game early as Will Hodo scored of a Joey Walls single in the top of the first inning.

Leading 1-0, Willmar added to its lead again in the top of the second as Nick Terrell scored from third on a wild pitch.

The Stingers took a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth on a Walls sacrifice flyout before the Bucks responded with one run.

With two outs and no one on in the bottom of the fourth, Temple College Caleb Hill drove the first pitch he saw to center field for a double.

During the next at-bat, University of Hawai'i freshman Tai Walton hit an RBI single to center field to score Hill from second.

After two scoreless innings, the Bucks tied the game, 3-3, with two unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh off of two Willmar errors.

However, Willmar immediately broke the tie in the top of the eighth as the Stingers scored three runs to take a 6-3 lead.

The Bucks did not manage to generate another rally in the final two innings, falling to 2-10 on the season.

Walton lead the Bucks, going 2-for-4 at the plate with the lone Waterloo RBI. University of Northern Colorado sophomore Shaydon Kubo also went 2-for-4 at the plate while Hill hit the only extra-base hit for the Bucks.

The Bucks hit the road to take on the La Crosse Loggers on Tuesday and Wednesday before a seven-game home stand begins with a doubleheader against the Bismarck Larks on Thursday.

