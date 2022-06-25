Bucks ride big sixth to win over Duluth

DULUTH -- The Waterloo Bucks improved to 6-18 on the season with a 4-2 win over the Duluth Huskies, Friday.

The Bucks entered Friday's contest amid a three game skid while their opponent, the (13-12) Duluth Huskies, looked to get a winning streak going as winners of their last two games.

A defensive battle, neither team managed to plate any runs in the first two innings of the game.

Duluth finally managed to break the scoreless tie in the bottom of the third. An Eduardo Rosario double scored Kristian Campbell from second to give the Huskies a 1-0 edge.

Two scoreless innings later, the Waterloo Bucks found some offense. In the top of the sixth, with the bases loaded and one out, Naighel Calderon and Tai Walton managed to score, unearned, from third and second, respectively.

During the next at-bat, down 1-2 in the count, Liam Critchett hammered a two-run home run to right field to put the Bucks on top 4-1.

Trailing 4-1, Duluth threatened in the bottom of the ninth. With two outs and two on, Jonathan Vastine hit an RBI double to left field.

However, Bucks closer Trent Reddick finished off the Huskies with a strike out in the next at-bat to earn the save.

Upper Iowa redshirt junior Parker Keaton started on the mound for the Bucks and allowed one run on six hits while striking out six to earn the win.

The Bucks continue their Minnesota road trip with a matchup against Rochester on Sunday at 5:05 p.m.

