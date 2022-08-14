 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Bucks reflect on season's end

BBall Bucks vs. Bismarck 11

Waterloo infielder Colin Kasperbauer connects with a pitch against Bismarck at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo in June.

WATERLOO – Players and coaches alike learned lessons as the hard-luck Waterloo Bucks fell 15-6 against the Minnesota Mud Puppies in their final game of the season.

The less-than-stellar 2022 campaign ended with a 16-52 record, but rather than be daunted, field manager Tyler Willis said he walked away with valuable experience.

He also said he was proud of his team, which was better than their record would suggest, especially in the grueling Northwoods League.

“This type of league, this type of summer is a grind for everybody involved and every guy that’s come in here for the most part has had a good attitude and worked hard – and that’s not easy to do when you’re not winning a ton,” Willis said. “So for me, when I look back on this year, I’m going to look past the wins and losses.”

Willis added that regardless of the team’s struggles, there were also some great games and wins in the season.

Most notably for him, the Bucks enjoyed three straight wins on the road against the Bismarck Larks in the second half of the summer.

There were also some walk-offs for the Bucks, perhaps most notably on Aug. 6, with Jesup alum Brodie Kresser’s game-winning single against the La Crosse Loggers.

It’s Willis’s second season in the Northwoods League, having been an assistant field manager the previous summer. Originally, he was only supposed to be their interim manager, but circumstances resulted instead in him being at the helm throughout the entire season.

After being pushed into the deep end, Willis said he believes it’s made him stronger.

“[I’m] a young coach, still trying to figure my way out through different things, and I think it’s been good for me,” Willis said. “Having to manage everything that goes on.”

It also proved positive for the players on the team, who got a more accurate simulation of the major leagues than they would experience in college.

Second baseman Alex Crouch, who just graduated from Missouri Western State, said he wasn’t new to collegiate league baseball, but there was nothing that compared to the Northwoods.

“I’d say this league is definitely a grind. I’d say the competition level is very, very solid and every single day you have to come out and play to the best of your ability,” Crouch said. “If not, you’re going to get left behind.”

Like many of his teammates, Crouch has professional aspirations, and a summer of playing day-to-day with little to no rest in a wood bat league provided a glimpse of the career he wants to have.

“I’d say that the rest that you put into your body… and whatever you fill your body with is pretty crucial in order to be successful here,” he explained. “Because on the road, you’re only getting two free meals a day from the Northwoods League and the rest is kind of on your own. So you have to be disciplined and eat correctly, rest correctly. You don’t have the time to afford messing around and things like that.”

