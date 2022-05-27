Bucks prep for new season, face Rox in Memorial Day rematch

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Bucks are ready to go for another summer of baseball, and according to manager Dan Corbin, they couldn’t ask for a better team in their season opener.

Last year, the season came to an end in the Northwoods League semifinal against the St. Cloud Rox. On Memorial Day, they’ll get a rematch at Riverfront Stadium.

“It was a neat thing to see when the schedule came out that, ‘Hey, you know what? We get to play them opening day,’" Corbin said. "So that’ll be a fun element to the season.”

The Bucks field a mix of returning faces and players who are new to the Northwoods League but who’ve shown flashes of talent with their college teams.

They have a competent, veteran pitching core and a strong bullpen. Left-handed pitcher Dylan Gotto from Wartburg and Parker Keaton of Upper Iowa University are some of the stellar arms from close to home listed by Corbin. Others are coming farther away, like utility pitcher Anthony Treloar from Glendale Community College in California.

One reliever for Waterloo is Anthony Pron. A junior at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey, he joined the Bucks in the second half of the 2021 season and helped them get to the Great Plains Championship. Coming back with more experience, he hopes to take them all the way to the finals this season.

“I’ve always been a closer, or a long relief ‘stop-the-bleeding’ type of pitcher in any situation,” Pron said. “I’ve started a couple games, but I feel like my best role has been out of the pen recently, and I’ll just do whatever my team needs me to do.”

Corbin says the pitching strategy will be a mixed bag. Some are flamethrowers, others are control pitchers who thrive on contact. But keeping opposing hitters guessing will be key to their defense.

“I think when you put a roster together, you don’t want too many Nolan Ryans, and you don’t want too many Kyle Hendricks,” Corbin said. “You want somewhere a mix-and-match, so you’re keeping guys off balance day by day and in the game as well.”

The new players are a cause for excitement. A recent sign-on, Iowa redshirt sophomore Kyle Huckstorf, has tallied 31 runs batted in this season, including 12 RBIs in one recent game. Redshirt freshman Raphael Pelletier will be another of the new faces. Originally from Quebec, he catches for Kansas State, where he holds a .983 fielding percentage.

Pelletier said that in Quebec, it was the norm to play hockey in the winter and baseball in the summer. However, somewhere along the line he started focusing more on baseball, coming to love the sport. Now in the Midwest, he's been able to enjoy a more like-minded atmosphere.

“Well, obviously it’s different -- the [baseball] culture is different," Pelletier said. "I mean it’s obviously better here than in Canada.”

Offensively, the Bucks will have to put a higher emphasis on hitting for average. With this being the first time many players have used wooden bats, even their top hitters can expect the ball to carry less. Corbin concedes Riverfront Stadium is a hard diamond on which to hit home runs.

“Our ballpark is tough to hit in, so we’ve assembled our roster for the most part to have a little more speed than power. But that doesn’t mean we don’t have guys that are going to hit the long ball,” Corbin said. “The ball doesn’t fly out here very well, so we kind of utilized that to our advantage when we put a roster together.”

As for the fans, Corbin says they can expect exciting games with a team that pushes itself with every play and at-bat. Win or lose, he says, fans won't be bored.

“Our fanbase … they expect the hard-charging player,” Corbin said. “But I expect an exciting team, a mix on the mound, a little mix at the plate with speed. I’m hoping to hit four or five doubles a night and then steal a bunch of bases.”

