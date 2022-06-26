Bucks lose slugfest to Rochester

ROCHESTER -- The Waterloo Bucks fell to 6-19 on the season after losing to the (11-14) Rochester Honkers 17-11, Saturday.

Fresh off a 4-2 win in a defensive battle against the Duluth Huskies, the Bucks looked to build some momentum.

The Honkers immediately jumped on top of the Bucks with two runs in the bottom of the first.

After the Bucks mustered one run, on a Liam Critchett solo home run, in response, Rochester poured in five runs on two home runs in the bottom of the second.

Trailing 7-1, the Bucks attempted to remain in contention with two runs in the top of the third. The Honkers offense did not relent, however, as Rochester added two runs in the bottom of the third and bottom of the fourth.

Trailing 11-3, Waterloo cut the Rochester lead to six runs with one run in the fifth and sixth innings.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Honkers exploded for six runs on 12 at-bats in the half inning.

Waterloo scored five runs in the top of the eighth, but could not close the six run deficit, losing 17-11.

Ryan Guardino and Critchett led the Bucks with three RBIs apiece. Colin Kasperbauer added two RBIs on 3-for-6 at the plate.

On the mound, Waterloo deployed five different pitchers who combined to allow 15 hits, 17 runs, 14 earned, and 10 walks.

Up next, Waterloo faces off in four consecutive games against the Mankato MoonDogs. On Monday and Tuesday, the Bucks will host Mankato at 6:35 p.m. before heading to Mankato for two road matchups on Wednesday and Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0