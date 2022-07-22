Bucks lose lead to Duluth in 7-6 loss

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Bucks lost 7-6 to the Duluth Huskies as their strong hitting wasn’t enough to match the runs surrendered by their pitching.

The previous day, Waterloo lost 11-9 after giving up nine runs to the Huskies in the fourth inning and failing to make up the deficit. This left them hungry for payback, but they ultimately fell short.

“I’m proud of the way those guys stepped up, though,” said interim field manager Tyler Willis. “I mean, the guys competed well and they gave us a chance. We’re sitting in the ninth inning having a chance to win, so I don’t know that I thought that in the second inning based on how we were doing. So credit to the guys for staying the course on that.”

The scoring started in the second with an RBI single by Devin Mattam. Iowa City West grad and Hawkeye pitcher Marcus Morgan had a rough go in his second start for the Bucks, giving up two more runs by walking batters with the bases loaded.

However, Waterloo didn’t have to wait long to get on the board. Catcher Raphael Pelletier knocked in Ryan Grabosch with an RBI double in the bottom of the inning. Another double by Cameron Cromer put them within a run of a tied ballgame, but they ran out of steam, while relief pitcher Dylan Warda saw two runs scored by Duluth on a double by Devin Hurdle.

Hawaii slugger Tai Walton answered with a lead-off homerun over the left field fence, then reliever Dylan Warda held the Huskies down for two innings. The Bucks caught up in the bottom of the fifth inning with a tying double by Karl Koerper, who was then batted in with a go-ahead single courtesy of Grabosch.

“I’m always trying to be on time with the fastball and work on that,” Koerper said. “I was trying to take the fastball to left field and … he threw me a change-up down and in, and I let my hands go and I pulled it, and it was good.”

In the sixth, Kristian Campbell erased their lead with an RBI single for a tie, while Waterloo failed to score on loaded bases. Campbell returned in the eighth with another single to take the lead back, which they held onto until the end. But Willis was proud of their resolve.

“With a lot of these games, I’m proud of the way these guys compete,” Willis said. “Sometimes we get down early and it’s easy to fold, but our at-bats and our approach throughout the whole game was very good.”

Linescores

Duluth 032 001 010 – 7 11 2

Waterloo 021 030 000 – 6 9 0

Schelonka, Dodson (4), Rohde and Rosario. Morgan, Warda (3), Hagan (6), Pron (9) and Pelletier.

2B – Dul: Hurdle. 2B – Wat: Pelletier, Cromer, Koerper (2). HR: Walton.