Bucks lose 8-4 in home opener

WATERLOO – In the franchise's first Memorial Day season-opener, a big-third inning by the St. Cloud Rox spoiled the day for the Waterloo Bucks Monday in a Northwoods League game at Riverfront Stadium.

A struggling Waterloo pitching core and a dominant display of hitting by St. Cloud told much of the story early, but the Bucks would show flashes of underlying talent and late-game defiance.

“The guys that we have currently are a bunch of hard-working individuals that play at some really good schools too, so they’ll continue to get better … and get the first day cobwebs out,” interim field manager Tyler Willis said.

Each team would score in the second. An RBI single by Blake Falor got the Rox on the scoreboard, but Bucks fans wouldn’t wait long to even the score as Waterloo catcher Alec Patino clocked a home run to right center on his first swing of the season.

The top of the third is when things went sideways for Waterloo.

St. Cloud’s bats got hot, knocking in five runs in seven hits, including a double, a triple and then highlighted by a three-run homer from Charlie Condon.

Down 7-1, Waterloo got some solid late-inning relief work from Trent Reddick and Aaron Treloar.

“They did a go job of kind of weathering the storm per se,” Willis said of Reddick and Treloar. “Keaton’s a veteran here, he’s been with the Bucks, he’s going to bounce back from that – it’s opening day. Conditions were pretty favorable for hitters today, too. So he battled, didn’t have his best stuff, but we expect him to be better next time and he knows that he will be as well.”

The Bucks would score on walks in the seventh and would go out with two runs hit in at the bottom of the ninth to close the game although it was not enough in the end.

Regardless, Willis praised their willingness to stay in the fight.

“You love to see that – you love the see the guys not folding, and continue to fight when they’re down,” Willis said. “That’s momentum we’ll try to use tomorrow.”

