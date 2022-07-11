Bucks fall to Wilmar in extra innings

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Bucks lost a Saturday matchup, 7-6, to the Willmar Stingers despite out-producing their opponent at the plate.

After a scoreless first two innings, Waterloo nabbed a lead on a Karl Koerper double to right field. Koerper's double drove in Aaron Ujimori from second and Levi Usher.

Leading 2-0, Raphael Pelletier singled to drive in Koerper from second.

After Willmar tied the game, 3-3, in the top of the seventh, Cameron Cromer hit a double of his own to right field to put the Bucks back in front, 4-3.

The Stingers wrestled the lead back in the top of the eight with two runs to take a 5-4 lead into the final frame.

With the bases loaded and one out, Liam Critchett drove in Ryan Grabosch from third with a sacrifice fly out to force the game into extra innings, tied 5-5.

Wilmar scored two runs in the top of the 10th while Waterloo mustered only one run to lose 6-5.

Koerper led the Bucks with three RBIs on 1-for-6 at the plate. Koerper and Cromer recorded the two extra-base hits for Waterloo in the contest. At the plate, the Bucks combined for six runs, three earned, on nine hits and four walks.

On the mound, Waterloo deployed five pitchers who combined to strike out four batters and allow seven runs, six earned, on six hits and seven walks.

The Bucks travel to take on the Stingers in a road doubleheader on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Waterloo will be back at home against the Rochester Honkers on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. and Eau Claire Express on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday at 2:35 p.m.