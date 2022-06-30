Bucks drop third straight to MoonDogs

MANKATO -- The Waterloo Bucks lost their third straight contest to the Mankato MoonDogs, 6-4, Wednesday.

The Bucks managed only five hits as they fell to a league-worst 7-22 on the season.

After allowing one run in the bottom of the second, Waterloo took a one-run lead in the top of the fourth.

With one on and no outs, Kyle Huckstorf turned on the second pitch of his at-bat and sent it over the centerfield wall to put the Bucks on top 2-1.

Mankato tied the game, 2-2, during the next half inning.

Waterloo reclaimed the lead in the top of the sixth as Colin Kasperbauer drove in two-runs with a triple to leftfield.

Facing a 4-2 deficit, the MoonDogs scored one run in the bottom of the sixth and two runs in the bottom of the seventh to wrestle the lead back from the Bucks.

Mankato added one additional insurance run in the bottom of the eighth before Waterloo went down in order in the top of the ninth.

Huckstorf and Kasperbauer both recorded two RBIs in the losing effort on 1-for-4 and 2-for-4 at the plate, respectively.

Waterloo platooned four pitchers during the contest. Campbell Holt started on the mound, pitched 4.0 innings and allowed two runs on two hits and three walks. In 2.2 innings of work, Anthony Pron allowed four hits and three runs to earn the loss.

