 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Courier is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Community Bank and Trust
alert top story
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Bucks drop third straight to MoonDogs

  • 0
Waterloo Bucks logo

MANKATO -- The Waterloo Bucks lost their third straight contest to the Mankato MoonDogs, 6-4, Wednesday.

The Bucks managed only five hits as they fell to a league-worst 7-22 on the season.

After allowing one run in the bottom of the second, Waterloo took a one-run lead in the top of the fourth.

With one on and no outs, Kyle Huckstorf turned on the second pitch of his at-bat and sent it over the centerfield wall to put the Bucks on top 2-1.

Mankato tied the game, 2-2, during the next half inning.

Waterloo reclaimed the lead in the top of the sixth as Colin Kasperbauer drove in two-runs with a triple to leftfield.

Facing a 4-2 deficit, the MoonDogs scored one run in the bottom of the sixth and two runs in the bottom of the seventh to wrestle the lead back from the Bucks.

Mankato added one additional insurance run in the bottom of the eighth before Waterloo went down in order in the top of the ninth.

People are also reading…

Huckstorf and Kasperbauer both recorded two RBIs in the losing effort on 1-for-4 and 2-for-4 at the plate, respectively.

Waterloo platooned four pitchers during the contest. Campbell Holt started on the mound, pitched 4.0 innings and allowed two runs on two hits and three walks. In 2.2 innings of work, Anthony Pron allowed four hits and three runs to earn the loss.

Mankato 6, Waterloo 4

Waterloo;000;000;000 --  4;5;2

Mankato;010;101;21X  --  6;8;0

Weston Lombard, Young (7), Neighbors (9) and John Newman Jr. Campbell Holt, Pron (5), Benson (7), Hubka (8) and Raphael Pelletier. WP – Young. LP – Pron. 3B – WAT: Kasperbauer. MAN: Hord. HR – WAT: Huckstorf.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News