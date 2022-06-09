Bucks drop midweek game against Duluth, 7-3

DULUTH -- The Waterloo Bucks fell to 2-7 on the season and remain in last place in the Great Plains East after losing to the Duluth Huskies, 7-3, Wednesday.

Fresh off a win over Eau Claire, the Bucks hit the road to take on one of the hottest teams in the Northwoods League. Winners of their previous four games, the Huskies own the top spot in the division.

However, Waterloo appeared upset minded as the Bucks jumped out to a lead in the first inning.

With one on and one out in the top of the first, Tennessee Tech redshirt junior Ryan Guardino drove the fourth pitch of his at-bat over the wall in left field.

Leading 2-0, the Bucks continued to flex their offense as a single by Glendale CC redshirt sophomore Will Cheatham drove in Nebraska Wesleyan junior Kaleb Knox from second.

The Huskies responded with one run in each of the next three innings to tie the game, 3-3.

After a scoreless fourth inning, the Huskies added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth including a sacrifice fly from DeWitt product Devin Hurdle.

Leading 5-3, Duluth built a four-run lead with two runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Nonetheless, a savvy approach at the plate put the Bucks in position to tie. Following a leadoff single by Cheatham, Cameron Cromer and Alex Patino reached via walk.

With the bases loaded, Guardino, the strongest Waterloo bat of the night, came to the plate. But, Duluth closer Jake Christianson managed to force Guardino into a ground out to win the contest.

In the losing effort, Guardino went 2-for-5 at the plate with a double, home run and two RBIs. Cheatham also managed a multi-hit game as he went 3-for-4.

Logan Runde started on the mound for the Bucks. Runde allowed three runs, two earned, and struck out four in 3.0 innings.

Reliever Anthony Pron received the loss after allowing two earned runs in 1.1 innings.

The Bucks take on the Huskies again on Thursday at 6:35 before returning to Waterloo to host the Willmar Stingers on Friday and Saturday.

