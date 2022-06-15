Bucks drop fifth straight in 18-4 beat down, Former player makes pro debut

LA CROSSE -- Waterloo lost its fifth consecutive game as the La Crosse Loggers dealt the Bucks an 18-4 beat down in Northwoods League action, Tuesday.

The Bucks grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first after Kyle Huckstorf scored on a wild pitch. However, La Crosse answered with a nine-run bottom of the second, and put the game away with a six-run eighth.

Florida State redshirt freshman A.J. Shaver went 2-fo-3 at the plate while Cameron Cromer, Naighel Calderon and Will Cheatham recorded on RBI apiece for the Bucks.

Bride makes A's debut in Boston: Former Waterloo Bucks infielder Jonah Bride made his MLB debut for the Oakland Athletics, Tuesday, starting at third base and going 0-for-3.

Bride played for the Bucks in 2015 prior to his sophomore season at the University of South Carolina. Bride recorded a .237 batting average with 18 RBIs and a stolen base in his lone season with the Bucks.

Bride started the season playing for the Midland RockHounds in the AA Texas League before a promotion to the Las Vegas Aviators in the AAA Pacific League. Between the two stops, Bride appeared in 33 games, recorded a .347 batting average with five home runs, 14 doubles and 29 RBIs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0