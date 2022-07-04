Bucks close first half of Northwoods season with another loss

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Bucks dropped a 8-3 Northwoods League Monday to the Duluth Huskies on the 4th of July, giving them the worst first-half record in the team’s history at 9-25, topping their 10-25 season in 2018.

According to interim field manager Tyler Willis, defensive struggles persisted as an Achilles’ heel for the Bucks, giving opposing teams far more opportunities to score runs. Runs which Waterloo's offense cannot hope to keep up with.

Moving forward, the Bucks plan to prioritize tightening up this portion of their game.

“I would say pitching and defense are the two things that stick out to me,” Willis said. “If you look at the amount of free bases we’ve given teams, whether it’s walks, errors, hit-by-pitches, whatever it is, we give too many of those away.”

On Sunday, the Bucks bested the Huskies by a decisive score of 16-4. With the Eau Claire Express winning 9-8 against the St. Cloud Rox, Duluth needed to win to clinch a playoff spot for August. Despite the stakes, the Huskies came ready.

Scoring started early with an RBI single by Peyton Rosario to put the Huskies up 1-0 in the first. The game went quiet for a while, but Duluth broke the game open with a three-run home run by Devin Hurdle in the top of the fourth.

The Bucks gave up five hits in the inning and four runs, to fall behind 5-0.

The Bucks waited until the fifth inning to answer. Aaron Ujimori batted Raphael Pelletier home, thanks in no small part to a double by Andrew Rantz.

However, the Huskies continued to drive in more runs to remain comfortably ahead.

Offensively, Willis said their hitting has been good in the season, although not always coming through to save the day.

“And I think even on a night like tonight, our offense wasn’t the greatest, but we still had eight hits," Willis said. "Our offense has been there for the most part.”

The Bucks refused to go quietly into the night, loading the bases in the seventh inning for Ryan Guardino, who pounded in two runners with a single to center.

However rough the season has been, this late-game defiance is one trait Willis hopes the team will keep moving forward.

“That’s been kind of the story of our team is yeah, the losses, the record maybe isn’t where you want it to be, but there’s been plenty of games where we’ve fought back hard," he said. "You’ve got to give the guys credit for that."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.