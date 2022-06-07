 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Bucks bury Express, 10-4, with offensive clinic

WATERLOO -- Waterloo left no doubt in the minds of fans Monday at Riverfront Stadium as the Bucks recorded 17 hits to beat the Eau Claire Express 10-4 in Northwoods League action.

The Bucks did not wait long to get their evening started. In the first inning, Waterloo scored two runs on a single from Temple College sophomore Caleb Hill.

After falling behind 3-2, the Bucks responded with two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. With the bases loaded and facing a 2-2 count, Jesup product Brodie Kresser hit a single, driving in two runs.

The Bucks added one more run in the bottom of the fifth to take a 5-3 lead on a Kaleb Knox single.

The Express drew within one run in the top of the seventh, but Waterloo poured in five runs in the bottom of the eighth to earn their second win of the season.

Caleb Hill put up the biggest day at the plate, going 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs. Kaleb Knox also added three RBIs while Kresser and Alex Patino both added two.

On the mound, Vinton product Keaton Parker earned the win, pitching 6.1 innings, allowing six hits and four earned runs. Grant Hubka earned a save, pitching 2.2 innings, allowing no hits and no runs while striking out three.

