Bucks beat Loggers in 10-inning run-fest

LA CROSSE -- The Waterloo Bucks picked up their first win of the second half with a 10-9 extra-inning win over the La Crosse Loggers, Thursday.

After a Wednesday loss in extra innings to the Loggers, the Bucks appeared determined to earn a different result on Thursday.

Waterloo jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on RBI singles from Raphael Pelletier and Mason Dobie.

After allowing the Loggers to tie the contest in the bottom of the first, the Bucks continued to apply the pressure with back-to-back home runs in the top of the second.

Ryan Guardino hit a two-run home run to score Levi Usher from first. At the next at-bat, Jake Wilhoit hit a solo home run to put Waterloo on top 5-2.

La Crosse responded in the bottom of the third with five runs to take back the lead.

Trailing 7-5, the Bucks added one run in the fourth inning on a passed ball.

In the top of the sixth, Pelletier scored on a bases-loaded walk to tie the game, 7-7.

With the bases loaded, shortstop Andrew Rantz sent a single up the middle to score two additional runs and give Waterloo a 9-7 lead.

The Loggers added one run in the seventh and ninth innings to tie the game and force the contest into extra innings.

Pelletier, the Waterloo ghost runner for the tenth inning, scored an unearned run on a Mason Dobie single to give the Bucks a one-run edge.

Anthony Pron entered the game to pitch the final frame and closed out the Loggers to seal the 10-9 win.

The Bucks return to Waterloo for two home games against the Wilmar Stingers on Friday and Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

Linescore

Waterloo 10, La Crosse 9

Waterloo;230;103;000;1 -- 10;14;1

La Crosse;205;000;101;0 -- 9;7;1

Matt Cuzco, Warda (3), Manning (3), Price (7), Benson (7), Day (9), Pron (10) and Raphael Pelletier. Chase Chatman, Mettert (3), Gebb (4), Lapic (5), Watson (6), Whitehead (8) and Dylan King. WP - Day. LP - Whitehead. HR - WAT: Guardino, Wilhoit.