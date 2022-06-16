Bucks beat Bismarck 5-4, end losing streak

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Bucks snapped their losing streak with a 5-4 win over the Bismarck Larks in the first game of a Thursday doubleheader.

A sturdy performance from the bullpen and two big hits by Hawaii slugger Tai Walton were the deciding factors in ending a run of five straight losses.

“Ultimately, that was what I was most excited about is [being] back in the win column,” said interim field manager Tyler Willis. “Pitching did a great job, defense did a great job – no errors – I think as long as we keep up that kind of baseball, we’ll be in good shape moving forward.”

The game started with a walk for Khalid Collymore, who was eventually batted in by designated hitter Aaron Mann for the first run of the day. Collymore returned at the top of the second inning for two RBIs on a triple. The Bucks answered in the bottom of the second when Walton crushed the ball over the center field fence with a man on first, putting Waterloo up 3-2.

After giving up three runs in three innings on the mound, starting pitcher Owen Puk was relieved by Dylan Warda, who gave up one run in the fourth. But the recent high school grad turned it around, shutting out the Larks in the next two innings of his first Northwoods League game. Blake Benson was the next Buck from the bullpen to make his debut, shutting the Larks out in the seventh and the eighth.

“Dylan Warda … and then Blake Benson, they just showed up today, actually,” Willis said. “They literally got into town last night and showed up at the park today, so really great first appearances for them.”

In the bottom of the fifth, the Bucks’ bats heated back up. With Aaron Ujimori on first from a walk, Waterloo came back to the top of the lineup with Iowa Hawkeye Kyle Huckstorf, who hit a 402-foot home run to tie the game at four. After finishing up the sixth inning for the Larks, Joseph Kalafut was relieved by closer Edwin Colon, the nephew of famous MLB pitcher Bartolo Colon.

In the bottom of the eighth, Walton returned the plate with two men out and a runner on second base. After falling behind with two strikes, Walton brought it to a full count, waiting for the right pitch. When it came, he hammered it far to left, driving the leading run home with a triple.

“I was just staying with my approach, not trying to do too much,” Walton said. “And you know, with two strikes, you got to battle, I got something close to the zone and feel like I was able to put a good swing on it and scored Cameron [Cromer] from second.”

Up by a run, utility player Aaron Treloar was called up from the bullpen. After a pop fly, he walked batter Reggie Williams before striking out the next two to secure the save.

Linescores

Bismarck; 120; 100; 000 – 4; 8; 0

Waterloo; 020; 020; 01X – 9; 11; 0

Kalafut, Colon (7) and Takayoshi. Puk, Warda (4), Benson (7), Treloar (9) and Grabosch.

3B – BIS: Collymore. 2B – WAT: Cromer. 3B: Walton. HR: Walton, Huckstorf.

