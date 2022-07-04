Back-to-back homers propel Bucks passed Huskies

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Bucks beat the Duluth Huskies, 16-4, in an early fireworks show at Riverfront Stadium, Sunday.

The (8-24) Bucks entered the contest 9.5 games back of the Great Plains East division-leading (18-13) Duluth Huskies.

Although the Huskies held the advantage on paper, the Bucks' bats got to work early in the game with four runs in the bottom of the first.

Kyle Huckstorf scored the first run of the day on a wild pitch before Ryan Guardino drove in Tai Walton from third with an outfield single.

Leading 2-0, Jalen Martinez drove in two more runs with a single of his own.

During the the top of the third, the Huskies batted around and scored four runs to tie the game, 4-4.

The Bucks regained the advantage with four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Walton drove in Huckstorf with an outfield single.

Following the single, Guardino drilled a two-run home run to left field to put the Bucks in front by three runs.

Then, during the next at-bat, Liam Critchett hit a solo home run to add onto the Waterloo advantage.

Andrew Rantz capped off the five-run inning with an RBI single to right field to score Martinez.

After the Huskies failed to respond, the Bucks added six more runs in the bottom of the seventh. Rantz and Critchett scored on a hit by pitch and Cameron Cromer and Guardino both drove in two runs apiece with RBI singles.

Leading 15-4, Waterloo added one insurance run in the bottom of the eighth as Cromer hit another RBI single.

In the top of the ninth, the Huskies managed to load the bases, but pitcher Dylan Warda retired Cam Frederick with a fly out to right field to seal the 16-4 victory.

Guardino led Waterloo with five RBIs on 4-for-5 at the plate with a home run. Cromer added three RBIs while Walton, Martinez and Rantz recorded two RBIs apiece.

Critchett knocked two extra-base hits with a double and a home run on a 2-for-4 batting performance.

On the mound, the Bucks deployed three pitchers during the contest. Ernie Day started for Waterloo. Day pitched 3.0 innings with five strikeouts and allowed four runs, two earned, on four hits.

Johnston product Frankie Cresta relieved Day in the fourth inning. Cresta pitched 5.0 innings, allowed one hit and struck out four.

Warda pitched 1.0 inning and recorded one strikeout to close out the win for Waterloo.

The Bucks travel to La Crosse, Wisconsin for their next contest against the Loggers on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Third place in the division, the (16-17) Loggers sit 2.5 games back of the Huskies.

