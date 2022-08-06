A dream fulfilled: Bucks beat Loggers 6-5, Jesup alum scores winning hit

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Bucks snapped an eight-game losing streak in a Friday night Northwoods League thriller, beating the La Crosse Loggers, 6-5, with a walk-off single by homegrown hitter Brodie Kresser.

Kresser’s hit completed a desperate comeback for the Bucks. It was also the fulfillment of a boyhood dream for the Jesup High alum, who’s had a lifelong love for the local ball club.

“I grew up watching these guys and it was always a dream to play with them,” Kresser said. “I like being a local guy and meeting all these guys from all over. It’s super cool, all these guys are good players and brought a crowd out, and it was just a good game tonight.”

In his fifth game back after playing earlier in the season, Kresser, who played at Des Moines Area Community College in t he spring, was chosen to play for the Macon Bacon in the Coastal Plain League. But when the opportunity arrived to play for the local team he always loved, he jumped at it.

“I just couldn’t pass up living at home and just playing some good ball – and this is one of the best leagues to play baseball,” Kresser said. “And it’s the right choice and I don’t regret it at all.”

The fireworks started early when first baseman Reed Stallman drilled a two-run homer in the top of the first for the Loggers. Waterloo didn’t have wait long for revenge, putting two runners on base and paving the way for Hawai’i slugger Tai Walton to punch it over the fence for a 3-2 lead.

“I was just looking for something I could hit hard,” Walton said. “And so I was just able to get something I could hit right there and I was fortunate enough that it went over the fence.”

He helped put them in the lead again in the third inning after hitting a single and advancing to third on a missed throw while stealing second base. Walton then scored on a Josh Patrick sacrifice fly.

With the score at 4-3, the next five innings turned into a pitching duel. In the seventh, Cameron Hagan was relieved by Evan Swift after three scoreless innings for the Bucks.

But with the Bucks one out away from victory in the top of the ninth, La Crosse's Xavier Casserilla smoked a two-run home run to put the Loggers up, 5-4.

Suddenly down and facing its ninth straight loss, Waterloo got to work.

Caleb Corbin opened the bottom of the ninth with a walk for the Bucks, and Clayton Gray singled to put two runners on. But back-to-back fielder's choices had Waterloo down to its final opportunities, and the Bucks got a lucky break when a fielding error helped them score the tying run. With the winning run on third, Kresser stepped into the batter’s box. On a 1-1 count, he got his pitch, chipping it over third base and into left field.

“We had the kept energy up, got the chance, knew we were going to find ways to get on base and found ways to get on base and I just had the most confidence in the world to walk it off,” Kresser said. “I was just seeing the ball well.

The Bucks had snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

"It was a good feeling," he said