College baseball boon: Shutdown to increase already deep pool of players

MLB.com draft analyst Jim Callis predicted a significant number of undrafted players will swallow hard and sign.

“They’ll want to get their pro careers started,” Callis said.

For some players, returning to school would require them to pay $20,000 or more in tuition because they don’t have full scholarships. Division I teams offer partial scholarships, distributing a maximum of 11.7 among 27 players.

Callis noted that a junior who returns to school next year would be 22 when drafted in 2021. That player wouldn’t be in line for a bonus commensurate with his draft slot because MLB teams don’t place as much value on older draftees. Plus, Callis said, the draft will be deeper next year, meaning a player who would go in the eighth round this year might not go until the 12th next year.

How college rosters are structured is anything but certain for a lot of teams. The draft isn’t until July, so it will be August before some coaches know who is returning. Some freshmen might elect to go to a junior college if they see a long line of returning players ahead of them competing for playing time. There also will be a wave of transfers, perhaps an unprecedented number if the Division I Council votes this summer to remove the requirement that transfers sit out one year before becoming eligible.