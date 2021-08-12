Chisox, Yanks go deep into corn; Field of Dreams hosts more

Both teams had their fill of movie reenactment moments during pregame photo ops on the original field, before retreating into the corn and returning to the regulation stadium to prepare for the game. The players were politely warned not to scrape their faces on the stalks and not to try to enter the maze — one of the fan attractions added to the site for the event — to avoid getting lost.

“Anyone who follows me on Instagram is going to be very sick of corn,” said Hendriks, whose phone storage had filled up after all the photos and videos he recorded.

Judge was born three years after “Field of Dreams” was released, but his father introduced him to the movie when he was a kid and he quickly became a big fan. He noted that some of his younger teammates had not yet seen the film.

“I think one of these nights we’re going to sit down and I’ll have a DVD for ’em, ready to go,” Judge said with a wide smile.

The film, naturally, remains a strong source of local pride, and Iowa residents were given purchasing priority when the limited amount of public tickets went on sale. The “Field of Dreams Ghost Players,” many of whom were extras in the film, gathered on the movie field in the afternoon in their 1919-style uniforms in honor of Jackson's “Black Sox” team that plays a key part in the plot.