PREP BASEBALL

Cedar Falls' Phillips named to first team all-Mississippi Valley

BBall Cedar Falls vs. Linn-Mar 1

Cedar Falls senior Ben Phillips runs to third base against Linn-Mar on Friday in Cedar Falls.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

Several metro players were honored by the Mississippi Valley Conference for their efforts on the baseball field this summer.

In the Mississippi Division, Cedar Falls senior Ben Phillips earned first team honors.

Phillips led the Tigers in batting average (.419), runs (49). home runs (6) and RBIs (42). He also had 16 doubles and a triple.

Sophomore Colin Coonradt was named to the second team after hitting .381 with five home runs and 39 RBIs and 45 runs scored.

Junior pitcher Shae Buskohl was also a second team pick. Buskohl went 6-2 with a 1.99 earned runs average in 49 1/3 innings pitched. He allowed 41 hits and struck out 41 while walking just 16.

Seniors Caleb Raisty and Jaden Kramer were honorable mention selections.

In the Valley Division, Waterloo East’s Caleb Spooner made the second team. He batted .311 while driving in 16 runs and leading the Trojans with 22 runs scored.

East freshman Maddox Harn and sophomore DeMaris Henderson were honorable mention picks.

Waterloo West sophomore Tayvon Homolar and senior Jaxson Hoppes were also honorable mention picks.

Ben Phillips 2021

Phillips
