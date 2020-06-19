You are the owner of this article.
Cedar Falls baseball powers past Jefferson, 11-5
top story
METRO BASEBALL

Cedar Falls baseball powers past Jefferson, 11-5

CEDAR RAPIDS -- A trio of home runs powered Cedar Falls to an 11-5 baseball win at Cedar Rapids Jefferson Thursday night.

Gage Flanscha and Max Steinlage each hit two-run blasts for a Tigers team that finished opening week 2-0. Zach Neese put the game away with a grand slam home run in the top of the seventh and finished with five RBIs.

Flanscha secured the win on the mound after five strong innings of work. Jaden Kramer pitched the final two frames in relief.

Cedar Falls 11, Jefferson 5

;R;H;E

Cedar Falls;11;13;3

Jefferson;5;7;2

