PITTSBURGH (AP) — Down four on the road late against a team feeding off the adrenaline of its home opener, the St. Louis Cardinals waited patiently for the buzz to wear off.
When it did, they pounced.
Kolten Wong hit a two-run homer to provide St. Louis with a much-needed spark, and the Cardinals took advantage of a bumpy outing by Pittsburgh’s bullpen to slip past the Pirates 6-5 in 11 innings on Monday.
The Cardinals rallied to tie it in the eighth and again in the ninth then took their first and only lead in the 11th. Paul DeJong singled off Steven Brault (0-1) with two outs, moved to third after a hit batter and a walk and sprinted home from third when Pirates reliever Nick Kingham and catcher Francisco Cervelli got crossed up. Kingham’s pitch squirted past Cervelli and went all the way to the backstop, allowing DeJong to score easily.
Wong has three home runs through five games after hitting nine in 127 games in 2018.
“That’s the definition of gutty right there, across the board,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “Literally, contributions from everyone. The bullpen was outstanding. ... The offense scratched and clawed. What can you say about that kind of game? It was crazy.”
INDIANS 5, WHITE SOX 3: Roberto Perez drew a bases-loaded walk on four pitches from Dylan Covey in the eighth inning as Cleveland rallied for a chilly win in its home opener.
Mike Clevinger allowed one hit in seven innings, striking out 12.
BREWERS 4, REDS 3: Christian Yelich failed to homer for the first time this season, ending his record-tying streak, but he doubled in the ninth and scored on Ryan Braun’s double as Milwaukee rallied past Cincinnati before the smallest crowd in Great American Ball Park history (7,799).
BRAVES 8, CUBS 0: Brian McCann made the most of his Atlanta homecoming by hitting a two-run single in a four-run first inning, and the Braves took advantage of six Chicago errors.
After being swept in their first series at Philadelphia, the Braves became the final major league team to win a game. Ender Inciarte and Ronald Acuña Jr. homered off Kyle Hendricks (0-1).
