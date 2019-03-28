MILWAUKEE (AP) — Lorenzo Cain fired the ball high into the air and jumped up and down in the outfield, yelling and shaking his head from side to side.
“I let them know. Not today,” a grinning Cain said.
Not today, indeed.
Cain soared above the wall to rob Jose Martinez of a tying home run for the final out, lifting Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers over the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Thursday.
With at least one Cardinals player in the bullpen already raising his arms to celebrate, Cain pulled back the pinch-hit drive by Martinez in right-center. A fired-up Cain and Yelich then started celebrating an opening day that looked a lot like Milwaukee’s run to the NL Championship Series last October.
“I think we know our identity as a team, how we win games,” Yelich said. “That seems to be our formula.”
Yelich got right back to work after winning the NL MVP award last season, putting Milwaukee ahead to stay with a three-run homer off Miles Mikolas in the third. The Miller Park crowd of 45,304 roared as Yelich glided around the bases.
Mike Moustakas and pitcher Jhoulys Chacin also connected for the Brewers. Josh Hader retired five in a row before Cain’s play finished off the save.
“These kinds of wins make baseball fun,” Moustakas said.
Kolten Wong homered twice for St. Louis and Harrison Bader also connected. The Cardinals blew a 3-0 lead in their fifth consecutive loss against the Brewers, including a three-game sweep last September that helped propel Milwaukee to the NL Central title.
Paul Goldschmidt went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts and a walk in his first regular-season game for St. Louis since he was acquired in an offseason trade with Arizona. The All-Star slugger had a short conversation with plate umpire Gary Cederstrom after he looked at a called third strike in each of his first two at-bats.
“It would have been nice to come back and win,” Goldschmidt said. “It was a great play by Cain there at the end.”
TWINS 2, INDIANS 0
At Minneapolis, Minnesota newcomer Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, Jose Berrios outpitched Corey Kluber and the Twins gave manager Rocco Baldelli a victory in his debut against Cleveland.
Berrios (1-0) set a Twins opening day record with 10 strikeouts. He allowed just two hits and a walk in 7 2/3 innings.
Taylor Rogers got four outs for the save, stretching his scoreless streak to 27 innings.
ROYALS 5, WHITE SOX 3
At Kansas City, Brad Keller pitched two-hit ball over seven shutout innings, Adalberto Mondesi tripled twice and Kansas Royals held off Chicago after the start of their season opener was delayed nearly two hours by rain.
Eloy Jimenez went 0 for 3 with an RBI in his major league debut for the White Sox after signing a $43 million, six-year contract — a record high for a player under club control yet to appear in a big league game. The 22-year-old outfielder was nicked on the left toe by a pitch with the bases loaded in a three-run ninth.
With the sacks full again, Brad Boxberger retired Yolmer Sanchez on a line drive to deep right field to earn a save in his Kansas City debut.
CUBS 12, RANGERS 4
At Arlington Texas, Javier Baez homered twice, Jon Lester won for the first time in his last five opening day starts and Chicago spoiled the debut of new Texas manager Chris Woodward.
Kris Bryant added a two-run shot for the Cubs, opening their fifth season under manager Joe Maddon after four playoff appearances in a row that included the 2016 World Series title.
Lester (1-0) went six innings to win his first opening day start since 2013 with the Red Sox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.