Bucks win, sweep Northwoods League division titles for first time since 2013

WATERLOO – Paul Steffensen scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Waterloo Bucks to a 7-6 Northwoods League win over the La Crosse Loggers Friday at Riverfront Stadium.

The victory allowed the Bucks to complete a sweep of the Great Plains East Division titles as Waterloo clinched the second half title to go along with their first half victory.

It is the first time since 2013 that Waterloo has swept both division titles in the same season.

The game-winning run came after Steffensen came on as a pinch runner for Emi Gonzalez, who walked with one out. Steffensen proceeded to steal second and third base before Luke Fennelly lifted the sacrifice fly to score Steffensen.

Gonzalez finished 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs, and Jackson Lyon was 2-for-4 with a home run and 2 RBIs.

Jalen Smith also collected two hits, and Sam Biller scored twice.

Waterloo and La Crosse play again tonight at 6:35 p.m. at Riverfront in the regular-season finale for both teams.

