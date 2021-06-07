Bucks win sixth straight, top Minnesota, 8-0

WATERLOO – Blaine Marchman homered and tripled while driving in three runs as the Waterloo Bucks won their sixth straight game Monday at Riverfront Stadium in Northwoods League action, 8-0, over the Minnesota Mud Puppies.

Marchman hammered his first NWL home run, a two-run shot in the eighth, to cap off Waterloo’s scoring.

Cameron Repetti, Tavan Shahidi and Marchman all scored twice in the game as the Bucks improved to 7-1 overall.

Ryan Duffy and two relievers combined to throw a three-hit shutout in the game, striking out 13 and walking just four. Over three innings, Nelson struck out seven.

Waterloo is at Willmer Tuesday.

SundayDaniel Irisarri went 4-for-4 as the Bucks topped the Mud Puppies, 7-1.

Gabe Garcia drove in two as six different Waterloo players collected RBIs.

Harrison Cook, Curren Larson and Aaron Treloar combined to allow just three hits and struck out 10.

Monday’s linescore

Waterloo 8, Minnesota 0

Minnesota 000 000 000 — 0 3 1

Waterloo 002 130 02x — 8 8 0

Nathan Brandecker, Frederick Romano (5) and Ethan Roe. Ryan Duffy, Camren Landry (6), Jordan Nelson (7) and Blaine Marchman. WP – Duffy. LP – Brandecker. 3B – Wat: Steffensen, Marchman. HR – Wat: Marchman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0