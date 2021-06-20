Bucks top Willmar, still in first in Great Plains East division

WILLMAR, Minn. – The Waterloo Bucks took advantage of five Willmar errors, eight walks and four wild pitches as they scored a 9-3 Northwoods League victory Sunday over the Stingers.

Waterloo broke it open with a four-run second where it collected only one hit and continually built its lead the rest of the way.

Chris Seng drove in four runs, while Mike Campagna, Ryan McNally and Blaine Marchman all scored twice.

Jordan Nelson picked up the win for the Bucks, his third of the season. He relieved starter Harrison Cook who worked the first four innings allowing just an unearned run while striking out four.

Waterloo returns home Monday for a 6:35 p.m. tilt with Eau Claire.

The Bucks improved to 14-6 with the win and lead La Crosse by 3 ½ games in the Great Plains East Division.

Saturday

Five Willmar pitchers kept Waterloo in check and a three-run fourth helped the Stingers to a 4-2 victory.

The Bucks scored in top of the first and the top of the third to take a 2-0 lead. Max Jung-Goldberg and Cameron Repetti each drove in runs. Chris Seng, Repetti and Garrett McGowan each collected two hits.

Duncan Davitt struck out nine over five innings allowing two unearned runs for Waterloo.

