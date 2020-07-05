You are the owner of this article.
Bucks take down Mankato, 5-2, in Northwoods League action
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Bucks take down Mankato, 5-2, in Northwoods League action

MANKATO, Minn. – A three-run fourth inning helped boost the Waterloo Bucks to a 5-2 Northwoods League victory over the Mankato Moondogs Sunday.

With the game tied 1-all, the Bucks (4-1) scored on a wild pitch, bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly by Levi Usher to take a 4-1 lead.

Trailing 1-0 in the third, Waterloo tied it when Dalton Sheffield scored on a double by Oraj Anu. The Bucks extended their lead to 5-2 in the seventh on a two-out home run from Patrick Ferguson to right field.

Waterloo took advantage of seven walks issued by Mankato in the game.

Christian McGowan earned the win pitching three innings of relief, allowing three hits and striking out two. Gavin Lizik earned the save with a pair of strikeouts in the ninth.

Waterloo hosts St. Cloud tonight at 6:35 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium. 

Waterloo 5, Mankato 2

Waterloo;001;300;100  --  5;4;0

Mankato;010;020;000  --  2;9;1

Corsentino, Vial Jr. (5), McGowan (6), Lizik (9) and Rubalcaba. McMahill, Larson (4), Krzyzanowski (5), Miley (8) and Wright. WP – McGowan (1-0). LP – McMahill (0-1). Save – Lizik (1). 2B – Man: Wright. Wat: Anu, Smith. HR – Wat: Ferguson.

