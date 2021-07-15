Bucks suffer tough road loss

LA CROSSE, Wis. – The Waterloo Bucks and La Crosse Loggers were involved in a wild Northwoods League baseball battle Thursday night.

In the end, La Crosse scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to earn a 6-5 walk-off victory over the Bucks.

Waterloo had its three-game winning streak snapped with the setback.

The Bucks were down to their final three outs before collecting three ninth-inning runs to even the score.

Max Jung-Goldberg tied the game with a dramatic two-strike, two-out solo home run to knot the contest 5-5 in the top of the ninth.

Waterloo trailed 3-0 before Garrett McGowan crushed a solo home run to right field in the sixth inning.

Down 5-1, the Bucks added a run in the eighth when Josh Kasevich sprinted home on a sacrifice fly by teammate Jackson Lyon.

