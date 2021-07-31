 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bucks spank Bismarck, 16-7
0 comments
alert
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Bucks spank Bismarck, 16-7

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Waterloo Bucks logo

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Bucks scored multiple runs in six different innings as the Bucks smacked the Bismarck Larks, 16-7, Saturday in Northwoods League action at Riverfront Stadium.

Waterloo cranked out 16 hits as three different batters – Josh Kasevich, Max Jung-Goldberg and Garrett McGowan all had three or more hits.

Kasevich went 3-for-6 with four runs scored to increase his season average to .355. Jung-Goldberg was 3-for-5 with four runs scored, and McGowan was 4-for-6 with 5 RBIs.

Liam Critchett hit a three-run home run additionally for the Bucks improved to 11-11 overall and put them in a tie with Duluth for the second-half lead of the Great Plains East Division.

Waterloo and Bismarck play again today at Riverfront in a 4:05 p.m. first pitch.

Friday

The Mankato Moondogs score all six of their runs in the sixth inning to beat the Bucks 6-5.

Jalen Smith went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, while Max Jung-Goldberg, Johnny Tincher and Mike Campagna all collected two hits for the Bucks. Campagna doubled twice.

Linescores

Saturday

Waterloo 16, Bismarck 7

Bismarck;002;022;100 --  7;12;3

Waterloo;235;200;22x – 16;16;2

Seth Brewer, Zach Reeder (3), Ryan Curran (7), Cal James (8) and Spencer Sarringar. Harrison Durow, Nolan Santos (6) and Mike Campagna. 2B – Bis: Schaffitzel, Bickel, Sarringar. Wat: Ung-Goldberg. HR – Wat: Chritchett.

Friday

Mankato 6, Waterloo 5

Waterloo;000;110;300  --  5;10;0

Mankato;000;006;00x  --  6;7;0

Duncan Davitt, Keaton Parker (3), Curren Larson (6), Aaron Treloar (6), Eli Emerson (8) and Johnny Tincher. Owen Boerema, Carson Hamro (7), John Lundgren (7), Thomas Bruss (8), Vince Reilly (9) and Austin Garrett. WP – Boerema (3-3). LP – Larson (3-2). Save – Reilly (5). 2B – Wat: Campagna 2, Jung-Goldberg. Man: Yates.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit Lions embrace being underdogs in 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News