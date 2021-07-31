Bucks spank Bismarck, 16-7

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Bucks scored multiple runs in six different innings as the Bucks smacked the Bismarck Larks, 16-7, Saturday in Northwoods League action at Riverfront Stadium.

Waterloo cranked out 16 hits as three different batters – Josh Kasevich, Max Jung-Goldberg and Garrett McGowan all had three or more hits.

Kasevich went 3-for-6 with four runs scored to increase his season average to .355. Jung-Goldberg was 3-for-5 with four runs scored, and McGowan was 4-for-6 with 5 RBIs.

Liam Critchett hit a three-run home run additionally for the Bucks improved to 11-11 overall and put them in a tie with Duluth for the second-half lead of the Great Plains East Division.

Waterloo and Bismarck play again today at Riverfront in a 4:05 p.m. first pitch.

Friday

The Mankato Moondogs score all six of their runs in the sixth inning to beat the Bucks 6-5.

Jalen Smith went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, while Max Jung-Goldberg, Johnny Tincher and Mike Campagna all collected two hits for the Bucks. Campagna doubled twice.

