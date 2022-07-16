Bucks skid continued in 11-2 loss at Rochester Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Waterloo Bucks could not overcome 10 walks and four errors in a 11-2 loss to the Rochester Honkers Friday in Northwoods League action.

Rochester had three innings where it scored three runs and another with a two-run tally and finished with just six hits. Waterloo pitchers also hit two batters.

The Bucks’ got run-scoring hits from Shaydon Kubo and Ryan Grabosch.

Thursday at home against Rochester, the Bucks fell behind 6-0 after 2 ½ innings but rallied to make it a 6-5 game before the Honkers pulled away for a 10-6 win.

Alex Crouch scored twice and drove in two runs for the Bucks, while Karl Koerper homered as part of a 2-for-4 night which also saw him score twice. Mason Dobie went 2-for-5 with a pair of runs scored.