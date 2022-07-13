Bucks shutdown by Stingers

WILLMAR, Minn. – Willmar Stingers pitcher Steven Brooks fired eight innings of four-hit, shut-out ball as the Stingers topped the Waterloo Bucks, 4-0, Tuesday in Northwoods League action.

Brooks struck out six and walked one before leaving after throwing 98 pitches. John Bezdicek worked the last inning allowing two hits, but striking out three.

Shaydon Kubo had a pair of hits for Waterloo. All six of the Bucks’ hits were singles.

Cameron Cromer, Ryan Guardino, Liam Critchett and Mason Dobie also collected hits for Waterloo.