Bucks shoot down Rochester in Northwoods League win

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Waterloo Bucks used a nine-run sixth inning to blast away from the Rochester Honkers Wednesday in a Northwoods League game.

Aaron Treloar went 2-for-5 with five RBIs to pace the Bucks (2-1) offensive attack.

Emiliano Gonzalez was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Daniel Irisarri also drove in two runs

Garrett McGowan, Gonzalez, Gabe Baldovino, Blaine Marchman and Treloar all scored twice.

Jordan Nelson worked five solid innings to pick up the win.

Waterloo will have its home opener tonight at 6:35 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium against Rochester.

Waterloo 14, Rochester 8

Waterloo 100 039 010 — 14 10 3

Rochester 000 202 103 — 8 8 3

Jordan Nelson, Blake Corsentino (6), Treloar (9) and Emiliano Gonzalez. Evan O’Toole, Brendan Medoro (5), Keith Walker (7) and Eric Rataczak. WP – Nelson (1-0). LP – Medoro (0-1). 2B – Wat: Gonzalez. Roc: Rataczak, Thibert.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0