WATERLOO — Casey Harms might be new to the Northwoods League.
However, the Waterloo Bucks’ first-year skipper has a strong feel for what it takes to be successful in summer collegiate wooden bat league baseball.
He took those ideas and implemented them while building his 2019 Bucks’ roster, which will open its 72-game Northwoods League slate Tuesday at home against La Crosse
“The programs we tried to draw from have some form of track record ... kids who come from those schools and programs will be well-suited to have success in the Northwoods League,” Harms said.
Factoring in that the Bucks play in one of the larger ballparks in the league at Riverfront Stadium, Harms has built a team that he hopes will put pressure on opponents with speed, while also having enough wallop to clear the bases when needed.
On the mound, he wants a bunch of guys who are athletic and throw strikes, while also having a bulldog-tough mentality.
Toughness is a word Harms says is paramount to having success in the NWL because of its 72 games in 76 days. Part of handling the grinding schedule is simple, he explains.
“When we had conversations while constructing this team, we were going to get some good players, maybe not all the best players, but guys who are going to have a blast every day when they show up and be able to deal with everything the Northwoods League is made of,” Harms said. “Hopefully, we came really close to that.”
Harms comes to Waterloo from Santa Barbara City College (Calif) where he serves as associate head coach. He spent his previous six years on the UC-Santa Barbara staff where he coached in three NCAA regionals, one Super Regional and an appearance in the College World Series.
Harms also coached one season on the summer circuit, managing the Kelowna Falcons of the West Coast League in 2014. Harms has a Bachelor of Arts degree in kinesiology from Occidental where he played collegiately, and a Masters in coaching and athletic administration from UC-Irvine.
His staff includes high school teammate Ryan Dettman, a former Oregon Duck who is the hitting coach at Feather River CC in Quincy, Calif. Nolan Atikins, another Feather Rivers CC coach, is also on the staff, while former Buck pitcher Matt Perea will serve as the pitching coach when his New Mexico State team wraps up its season.
“It’s a good group of guys and I’m excited,” Harms said.
There will be some familiar faces from last year, including catcher Greg Anderberg, the Ankeny native who appeared in 46 games in 2018.
Infielder Patrick Ferguson is back after batting .300 in 2018 with eight doubles, two triples and three home runs. And outfielder Trey Leonard will join the Bucks when his Louisville team completes its season. Leonard batted .306 in 2018 with 30 RBIs and 21 steals.
Harms said he looked for veteran position players, while the pitching staff will be younger, but full of guys who are expected to take on larger roles with their collegiate teams in 2020.
Among position players to watch are first baseman Alex Ronnebaum of Kent State. Ronnebaum blasted 12 home runs and drove in 53 this year for the Golden Flashes. Rutgers outfielder Mike Nyisztor has stolen 42 of 44 bases in two seasons with the Scarlet Knights, while Kansas State freshman Dylan Phillips, an outfielder/pitcher, hit nine home runs for the Wildcats this past season.
On the mound, Caleb Littlejam was one of Kansas State’s top starters this spring, going 5-3 while appearing in 16 games. The staff also includes Iowa pitcher Drew Irvine, whose dad was an all-state pitcher on Waterloo West’s 1991 state championship team.
“I’m excited to get going,” Harms said. “We are going to do everything we can to help these guys with their own individual development ... so they go back to their programs better than how they left.
“We also have a group of guys with a history of winning, expectations of winning.”
2019 schedule
May 28 — La Crosse, May 28 — at La Crosse, May 30 — St. Cloud, May 31 — St. Cloud
June 1 — Rochester, June 2 — at Rochester, June 3 — Mankato, June 4 — Mankato, June 5 — Duluth, June 6 — Duluth, June 7 — at Eau Claire, June 8 — at Eau Claire, June 9 — Rochester, June 10 — at Rochester, June 11 — at Duluth, June 12 — at Duluth (DH), June 13 — at Duluth, June 14 — Thunder Bay, June 15 — Thunder Bay, June 16 — Thunder Bay, June 17 — Thunder Bay, June 18 — at La Crosse, June 19 — at La Crosse, June 20 — Eau Claire, June 21 — Eau Claire, June 22 — Eau Claire, June 23 — Eau Claire, June 25 — La Crosse, June 26 — at La Crosse, June 27 — at St. Cloud, June 28, at St. Cloud, June 29 — at Thunder Bay, June 30 — at Thunder Bay
July 1 — at Thunder Bay, July 2 — at Thunder Bay, July 3 — Rochester, July 4 — Rocehster, July 5 — at Rochester, July 6 — at Rochester, July 7 — La Crosse, July 8 — La Crosse, July 9 — at La Crosse, July 10 — at La Crosse, July 11 — at Eau Claire, July 12 — at Eau Claire, July 13 — at Mankato, July 14 — at Mankato, July 16 — NWL All-Star Game, Riverfront Stadium, July 18 — at Mankato, July 19 — at Mankato, July 20 — La Crosse, July 21 — La Crosse, July 22 — St. Cloud, July 23 — St. Cloud, July 25 — at Eau Claire, July 26 — at Eau Claire, July 27 — Duluth, July 28 — Duluth, July 29 — Duluth (DH), July 30 — at St. Cloud, July 31 — at St. Cloud.
Aug. 1 — at Thunder Bay, Aug. 2 — at Thunder Bay, Aug. 3 — Mankato, Aug. 4 — Mankato, Aug. 5 — Thunder Bay, Aug. 6 — Prospects Game, Madison, Aug. 7 — Thunder Bay, Aug 8 — at Duluth, Aug 9 — at Duluth, Aug. 10 — Eau Claire, Aug. 11 — Eau Claire.
