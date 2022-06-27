Bucks score eight times in final four frames to beat Rochester

ROCHESTER – Liam Critchett drove in five runs as the Waterloo Bucks rallied for a 10-9 Northwoods League win over the Rochester Honkers Sunday.

The Bucks trailed 9-2 after five innings, but struck for five runs in the sixth before scoring three times in the eighth to take the lead.

Waterloo scored all five of its runs in the sixth after two outs were recorded. Aaron Ujimori started the rally with a single. Kyle Huckstorf followed with a double, and Tai Walton walked to load the bases. Then Ryan Guardino walked to make it 9-3. Critchett followed with a grand slam to right field and the Bucks’ deficit was one, 9-7.

Huckstorf lead off the eighth with a home run to left. Walton followed with a double and then Ryan Grabosch hit a two-run single to center to score Walton and Guardino to push Waterloo ahead.

Huckstorf finished four for sixth with three runs scored. Walton was 2-for-4 with Critchett and Grabosch each collected two hits, too.

Anthony Pron, Blake Benson and Grant Hubka blanked Rochester over the final four innings on four hits, with Hubka earning the save by striking out three in the ninth.

