Bucks ride early lead to rain-shortened win
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Bucks ride early lead to rain-shortened win

Waterloo Bucks logo

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Bucks jumped on St. Cloud early, building a 6-2 lead before a seventh-inning storm forced Tuesday night's game to go official inside Riverfront Stadium.

Jalen Smith's three-run homer was the key hit for Waterloo during a four-run first inning. Drew Bianco added a solo home run to center field for the Bucks in the second inning. John Wuthrich opened the third inning with a double and scored on a single by Cameron Thompson.

Waterloo pitcher Alec Huertas worked six innings to secure the victory. He stuck out two, walked two and allowed four hits. David Vial Jr. worked a scoreless seventh inning of relief, retiring the Rox in order.

Xane Washington was a catalyst at the top of the lineup with a double and runs scored as part of his two-hit game. Smith also singled to go with his key home run.

Waterloo 6, St. Cloud 2

St. Cloud;100;101;0 -- 2;4;1

Waterloo;411;000;x -- 6;8;0

White, Petersen (3) and Rombach. Huertas, Vial Jr. (7) and McCleary. WP - Huertas (1-0). LP - White (1-1). 2B - Barth, Finke (STC). Washington, Wutrich (Wat.). HRs - Smith, Bianco (Wat.).

