Bucks ride early lead to rain-shortened win

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Bucks jumped on St. Cloud early, building a 6-2 lead before a seventh-inning storm forced Tuesday night's game to go official inside Riverfront Stadium.

Jalen Smith's three-run homer was the key hit for Waterloo during a four-run first inning. Drew Bianco added a solo home run to center field for the Bucks in the second inning. John Wuthrich opened the third inning with a double and scored on a single by Cameron Thompson.

Waterloo pitcher Alec Huertas worked six innings to secure the victory. He stuck out two, walked two and allowed four hits. David Vial Jr. worked a scoreless seventh inning of relief, retiring the Rox in order.

Xane Washington was a catalyst at the top of the lineup with a double and runs scored as part of his two-hit game. Smith also singled to go with his key home run.

