Bucks rally to beat Rochester, 9-8, in 12
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

WATERLOO – Ethan Copeland’s run-scoring fielder’s choice in the bottom of the 12th helped lift the Waterloo Bucks to a thrilling 9-8 victory over the Rochester Honkers Wednesday in Northwoods League action at Riverfront Stadium.

In a back-and-forth game, the Bucks (23-12) tied the score when Dylan Gotto scored with one out on a Charlie Hesse fielder’s choice. Then two batters later, Hesse scored in similar fashion to hand Waterloo the win.

The victory kept the Bucks a half-game in front of the St. Cloud Rox in Minnesota-Iowa Pod standings.  

Waterloo scored twice in the eighth to tie the game at 6-all.

Blake Doremus led off with a double to right, and Charley Hesse reached first on an error. Doremus would scored on a wild pitch, before a Nathan Bandy sacrifice fly scored Hesse to tie it.

The Bucks took an early 2-0 lead when Williams blasted his 12th home run of the season to centerfield, scoring Ryan Guardino in front of him.

Trailing 5-2 in the sixth, Waterloo scored twice as Doremus had a run-scoring single, and Charley Hesse was hit by pitch with the bases loaded to score Williams.

Rochester took a 7-6 lead in the top of the 11th, only to see Waterloo tie it on a two-out, two-strike wild pitch in the bottom of the inning.

Tuesday

Willmar, Minn. -- Peyton Williams blasted his Northwoods League leading 11th home run and Ben Olson worked six solid innings as the Waterloo Bucks trounced the Willmar Stingers, 10-4, Tuesday.

Williams home run came in the ninth as the Bucks added four insurance runs to extend a 6-3 lead to 10-3.

Blake Doremus went 2-for-5 and drove in five runs, including a three-run home run in the second inning that put Waterloo 22-12) ahead for good.

Olson worked six innings, striking out six, to earn his second win.

Peyton Williams

Williams

 Courtesy Photo

Linescores

Waterloo 9, Rochester 8 (12)

Rochester;001;301;100;011  --  8;7;2

Waterloo;002;002;020;012  --  9;6;3

Tanner Cunha, Evan Gray (6), Jack Zalasky (7), Stone Churby (8), Dallas Miller (9) and Hamilton. Jordan Nelson, Will Christopherson (4), Nolan Meredith (6), Jake Hilmer (7), Blake Corsentino (9), Zach Button (12), Dylan Gotto (12) and McCleary. 2B – Begell (Roc), Moretto (Roc), Corio (Roc). Doremus (Wat). HR – Williams (Wat).

Tuesday

Waterloo 10, Willmar 4

Waterloo;041;001;004  --  10;14;1

Willmar;010;010;101  --  4;6;2

Ben Olson, Kevin Lyons (7) and Snep. Jack Zigan, Ben Borman (8), Teddy Broxterman (9), Jayson Newman (9) and Stanke. WP – Olson (2-0). LP – Zigan (1-2). 2B – Lee (Will). Smith (Wat), McCleary (Wat). HR – Doremus (Wat). Williams (Wat).

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

