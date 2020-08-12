Bucks rally to beat Rochester, 9-8, in 12

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Ethan Copeland’s run-scoring fielder’s choice in the bottom of the 12th helped lift the Waterloo Bucks to a thrilling 9-8 victory over the Rochester Honkers Wednesday in Northwoods League action at Riverfront Stadium.

In a back-and-forth game, the Bucks (23-12) tied the score when Dylan Gotto scored with one out on a Charlie Hesse fielder’s choice. Then two batters later, Hesse scored in similar fashion to hand Waterloo the win.

The victory kept the Bucks a half-game in front of the St. Cloud Rox in Minnesota-Iowa Pod standings.

Waterloo scored twice in the eighth to tie the game at 6-all.

Blake Doremus led off with a double to right, and Charley Hesse reached first on an error. Doremus would scored on a wild pitch, before a Nathan Bandy sacrifice fly scored Hesse to tie it.

The Bucks took an early 2-0 lead when Williams blasted his 12th home run of the season to centerfield, scoring Ryan Guardino in front of him.

Trailing 5-2 in the sixth, Waterloo scored twice as Doremus had a run-scoring single, and Charley Hesse was hit by pitch with the bases loaded to score Williams.