Bucks rally to beat Rochester, 9-8, in 12

WATERLOO – Ethan Copeland’s run-scoring fielder’s choice in the bottom of the 12th helped lift the Waterloo Bucks to a thrilling 9-8 victory over the Rochester Honkers Wednesday in Northwoods League action at Riverfront Stadium.
In a back-and-forth game, the Bucks (23-12) tied the score when Dylan Gotto scored with one out on a Charlie Hesse fielder’s choice. Then two batters later, Hesse scored in similar fashion to hand Waterloo the win.
The victory kept the Bucks a half-game in front of the St. Cloud Rox in Minnesota-Iowa Pod standings.
Waterloo scored twice in the eighth to tie the game at 6-all.
Blake Doremus led off with a double to right, and Charley Hesse reached first on an error. Doremus would scored on a wild pitch, before a Nathan Bandy sacrifice fly scored Hesse to tie it.
The Bucks took an early 2-0 lead when Williams blasted his 12th home run of the season to centerfield, scoring Ryan Guardino in front of him.
Trailing 5-2 in the sixth, Waterloo scored twice as Doremus had a run-scoring single, and Charley Hesse was hit by pitch with the bases loaded to score Williams.
Rochester took a 7-6 lead in the top of the 11th, only to see Waterloo tie it on a two-out, two-strike wild pitch in the bottom of the inning.
Tuesday
Willmar, Minn. -- Peyton Williams blasted his Northwoods League leading 11th home run and Ben Olson worked six solid innings as the Waterloo Bucks trounced the Willmar Stingers, 10-4, Tuesday.
Williams home run came in the ninth as the Bucks added four insurance runs to extend a 6-3 lead to 10-3.
Blake Doremus went 2-for-5 and drove in five runs, including a three-run home run in the second inning that put Waterloo 22-12) ahead for good.
Olson worked six innings, striking out six, to earn his second win.
