Bucks rally past Duluth for Sunday victory
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Bucks rally past Duluth for Sunday victory

Waterloo Bucks logo

WATERLOO – Daniel Irisarri homered and the Waterloo Bucks used a three-run seventh to beat the Duluth Huskies, 5-2, Sunday afternoon in Northwoods League action at Riverfront Stadium.

Jordan Nelson pitched five innings of two-hit ball walking none and striking out three to earn the win for Waterloo.

The Bucks scored three unearned runs in the seventh to break up a 2-2 tie.

Garrett McGowan drove in his 17th run of the season, and Max Jung-Goldberg drove in another run for Waterloo. Chris Seng was 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Waterloo improved to 10-4 overall and have a three-game lead over LaCrosse in the Great Plains East Division.

 The Bucks play at St. Cloud Monday at 7:05 p.m. 

Saturday

McGowan hit for the cycle but the Bucks watched as the Huskies rallied from a 10-3 deficit to win 14-12 in 10 innings Saturday.

Waterloo led 10-3 after six innings, but the Huskies scored eight runs over the next three innings to force extra and then tacked on three in the top of the 10th to pull out th win. 

McGowan hit a two-run home run to left in the first, singled in the second, singled again in the third, tripled in the sixth, and finished off the cycle with a double to left in the seventh. 

McGowan finished 5-for-6 while scoring twice and driving in five runs. It’s the first cycle by a Bucks' player since 1997. 

Paul Steffensen scored three times, while Jung-Goldberg was 2-for4 with 3 RBIs, additionally for the Bucks who improved to 10-3 with the win.

Friday

Waterloo closed out a road trip with a 10-3 win over Eau Claire.

Paul Steffensen went 3-for-5 with two runs and 2 RBIs. Garrett McGowan, Max Jung-Goldberg, Daniel Irisarri and Emiliano Gonzalez all had two hits.

Gabe Baldovino drove in a pair of runs and scored twice.

