Bucks rally from eight down to beat Eau Claire, 14-11

WATERLOO – After a half-inning Wednesday, the Waterloo Bucks trailed by eight runs.

It mattered little.

Waterloo scored in seven of the eight innings it batted in as the Bucks rallied for a 14-11 Northwoods League victory over the Eau Claire Express at Riverfront Stadium.

It got off to a rocky start for Waterloo as the Express scored seven times after one out in the first and led 8-1 after one inning.

The Bucks began to chip away at the lead with two in the second, three in the fifth and were down 11-7 heading into the bottom of the sixth.

The inning opened with Liam Critchett and Jalen Smith walking. Then Mike Campagna hit an RBI-single to score Chritchett. Luke Fennelly followed with another run-scoring hit to make it 11-9.

With two outs in the sixth, Tristan Gomes walked to load the bases. Paul Steffensen followed with a three-run double to left center to make it 12-11.

The Bucks added single runs in the seventh and eighth to extend its lead.