Bucks rally from eight down to beat Eau Claire, 14-11
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Bucks rally from eight down to beat Eau Claire, 14-11

Waterloo Bucks logo

WATERLOO – After a half-inning Wednesday, the Waterloo Bucks trailed by eight runs.

It mattered little.

Waterloo scored in seven of the eight innings it batted in as the Bucks rallied for a 14-11 Northwoods League victory over the Eau Claire Express at Riverfront Stadium.

It got off to a rocky start for Waterloo as the Express scored seven times after one out in the first and led 8-1 after one inning.

The Bucks began to chip away at the lead with two in the second, three in the fifth and were down 11-7 heading into the bottom of the sixth.

The inning opened with Liam Critchett and Jalen Smith walking. Then Mike Campagna hit an RBI-single to score Chritchett. Luke Fennelly followed with another run-scoring hit to make it 11-9.

With two outs in the sixth, Tristan Gomes walked to load the bases. Paul Steffensen followed with a three-run double to left center to make it 12-11.

The Bucks added single runs in the seventh and eighth to extend its lead.

Critchell finished the night 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and three runs scored. Sam Biller was 3-for-5 with three runs scored, while Campagna drove in two and Steffensen drove in four from the No. 9 battling slot.

Ben Beutel pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn his first win. Zach Button pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save of the season.

Eau Claire and Waterloo play again tonight at 6:35 p.m.

