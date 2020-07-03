You are the owner of this article.
Bucks rally falls short in first Northwoods League loss
breaking
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Bucks rally falls short in first Northwoods League loss

Waterloo Bucks logo

WATERLOO – A late rally fell short as the Waterloo Bucks dropped their first Northwoods League game of the season, 7-6, to the Willmar Stingers Friday at Riverfront Stadium.

After taking an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, Waterloo saw Willmar strike for three in the second and eventually build its lead to 7-3 after 6 ½ innings.

But in the bottom of the seventh, Jalen Smith scored on a wild pitch and Levi Usher came home on Oraj Anu’s sacrifice fly. Then in the eighth, Patrick Ferguson hit a home run to pull the Bucks to within 7-6.

Waterloo had the game-tying run at second when Willmar finally closed the door.

Charlie Hesse delivered a two-run single in the first to provide the Bucks their early lead.

Waterloo (2-1) and Willmar (1-2) return to action tonight at Riverfront Stadium at 6:35 p.m.

Willmar;030;102;100  --  7;5;0

Waterloo;200;010;210  --  6;9;0

Cameron, Brand (4), Scott (6), Davidson (8), Thompson (9) and Johnson.  Kuehner, McGowan (2), Meredith (4), Miller (5), Graf (7), Radford (9) and Kiernan. WP – Brand (1-0). LP -- . Save – Thomson (1). 2B – Will: Johnson. HR – Wat: Ferguson.

Tags

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

