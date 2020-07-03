Bucks rally falls short in first Northwoods League loss

WATERLOO – A late rally fell short as the Waterloo Bucks dropped their first Northwoods League game of the season, 7-6, to the Willmar Stingers Friday at Riverfront Stadium.
After taking an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, Waterloo saw Willmar strike for three in the second and eventually build its lead to 7-3 after 6 ½ innings.
But in the bottom of the seventh, Jalen Smith scored on a wild pitch and Levi Usher came home on Oraj Anu’s sacrifice fly. Then in the eighth, Patrick Ferguson hit a home run to pull the Bucks to within 7-6.
Waterloo had the game-tying run at second when Willmar finally closed the door.
Charlie Hesse delivered a two-run single in the first to provide the Bucks their early lead.
Waterloo (2-1) and Willmar (1-2) return to action tonight at Riverfront Stadium at 6:35 p.m.
Willmar;030;102;100 -- 7;5;0
Waterloo;200;010;210 -- 6;9;0
Cameron, Brand (4), Scott (6), Davidson (8), Thompson (9) and Johnson. Kuehner, McGowan (2), Meredith (4), Miller (5), Graf (7), Radford (9) and Kiernan. WP – Brand (1-0). LP -- . Save – Thomson (1). 2B – Will: Johnson. HR – Wat: Ferguson.
