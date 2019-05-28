WATERLOO — A pair of weather stoppages were a hindrance, but the night ended on a high note for the Waterloo Bucks Tuesday.
And, the delays were worth the wait for the home town Bucks as they rallied for a 7-3 victory over the Lacrosse Loggers in their 2019 Northwoods League opener.
It was not a very positive start for the Bucks, however, as the Loggers picked up an unearned run in the first, and grabbed two more in the second frame for a 3-0 lead.
The Bucks would keep them off home plate the rest of the game.
“We wanted to work hard to get the opener in, but mother nature threw some adversity at us,” first year skipper Casey Harms said. “We have a light crew here right now with just 15 guys. They have to do everything from rolling out tarps to getting the field ready, then warming up to play ball. Overall I was happy with the way these guys played.”
Sam Olson was one of the many Bucks that stood out as he went three-for-five at the plate, including a two-run double in the third that put the Bucks up for good.
“I was just focusing on hitting the ball hard somewhere and helping the team,” said Olson. “Coach told us we can only control what we can control and not worry about other things. A lot of us just got here a couple days a go so we are still trying to build that comradery.”
The Bucks held onto their slim one-run advantage until the fifth inning when Greg Anderberg stroked a single that scored Cole Brooks. Brooks advanced to third on a hard hit single by Olson.
With the game still undecided, the Bucks were able to scratched in a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth inning compliments of two Logger errors.
“It was great to win the opener, especially in front of the home crowd,” Olson said. “Hopefully we will get more people out, when the weather gets better. I grew up in West Des Moines and been up here a couple times at the water park and it seems to be a great place. We have a very nice field here and the atmosphere is great.”
The Bucks pitching staff showed a lot of promise as well, as Jack Corkery, Austin VanDeWiele and Zach Jones combined for the victory.
Jones came in during the sixth inning and threw lights out, allowing no runs on three hits while striking out eight batters, including the final five he faced.
The Bucks are 15-10 in home openers, and coach Harms got his on his 30th birthday.
“Yeah that was a great birthday present, getting the first win here,” added Harms.
Waterloo 7, LaCrosse 3
LaCrosse 120 000 000—3 7 4
Waterloo 013 010 02x—7 6 2
Dylan Gibeau, Landry Wideman (3), Nick Eaton (7) and Jackson Murphy. Jack Corkery, Austin Van De Wiele (3), Zach Jones (6) and Alonzo Rubalcaba. WP—Austin VanDe Wiele (1-0), LP—Dylan Gibeau (0-1). 2B—Vinnie Massaglia (LC), TJ Byrd (LC), Sam Olson (W), Patrick Ferguson (W).
Attendance—516 Umpires. Home—Alex Perry, 1B—Collin Lake, 3B—Rob Minter.
