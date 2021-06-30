Bucks' Josh Kasevich wants to play for as long as he can

WATERLOO – It’s a steamy late June afternoon and Josh Kasevich is in his element.
Game time is still more than two hours away and he’s nearly 2,000 miles from where he grew up, but Kasevich is definitely at home on a baseball field.
The Waterloo Bucks shortstop effortlessly gobbles up ground balls before rifling throws across the diamond to first base.
Kasevich then steps into the batting cage and goes right to work. He begins ripping a succession of line drives into the outfield grass at Riverfront Stadium.
Then he crushes a ball that explodes off his bat and bangs off the wall in left-center field. That puts a huge smile on his manager’s face.
“Josh is an excellent shortstop, but he’s really special when he has a bat in his hands,” Waterloo manager Ryan Gaynor said. “That ball he hit off the wall was on a line – that shows you what kind of a hitter he is. He has a good glove and he’s steady in the field, but when you watch him on offense that’s the cherry on top.
“He has good power and he can hit for average. He makes good adjustments with two strikes. He’s got all the tools in the world to play at the next level.”
With his college season just ending a few weeks ago, the 20-year-old Kasevich joined the Bucks roster on June 21.
He went hitless in his first game before following with a six-game hitting streak. He was batting .321 through seven games for Waterloo with a double, six RBIs and three stolen bases.
He joined a strong roster of players for a team with high hopes for the postseason.
“It’s going really well – it’s a lot of fun,” Kasevich said. “The guys on this team like to work hard and win baseball games. It’s great to be a part of that.”
Gaynor isn’t the only one who thinks Kasevich is special. Major League baseball scouts are well aware of his abilities as well.
There has even been talk that Kasevich could go as high as the first round of the draft when he becomes eligible to be selected in 2022.
“I definitely think Josh can go in the first five rounds,” Gaynor said. “I’ve talked to a few scouts and he’s definitely on their radar. With his size, his defensive ability and with the way he swings the bat, he’s really impressive. His work ethic has really paid off for him.”
Kasevich just completed a stellar sophomore season at the University of Oregon, where he led his team to a 39-16 record and an NCAA tournament berth. He started all 55 games for the Ducks, batting .324 with 10 doubles, four homers and 50 RBIs.
“I love it at Oregon,” Kasevich said. “We had a new coaching staff come in two years ago. They’ve really changed the culture and turned the program around. The whole team bought in and it’s paid off for us.”
Kasevich has excellent size for a shortstop, standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 200 pounds.
He grew up in Palo Alto, Calif., before joining the program at Oregon.
The Ducks hosted an NCAA regional earlier this month, dropping a 9-8 heartbreaker to perennial power LSU that ended the Oregon season.
“It was a ton of fun playing in that regional,” Kasevich said. “We obviously came out on the wrong side of it, but we played competitively and played hard. We learned from that experience and that will be a huge motivator for us going into next season. That will push us into an extra gear.”
Kasevich has made a smooth transition from the aluminum bats used in NCAA play to the wooden bats used in the Northwoods League, which is comprised of top collegiate players from around the country.
“It’s still hitting – not much is different really for me,” he said. “I played in a wooden bat league after my senior year of high school, so it’s something I’m used to.”
Kasevich has made a strong early impression on his manager.
“Josh’s work ethic is second to none,” Gaynor said. “He’s here early, he’s here late. He’s doing everything extra on his own. He has such a professional approach. That’s really the best compliment you can give a guy at this level – he’s a professional about everything.”
The soft-spoken Kasevich has high aspirations, but he’s keeping it all in perspective.
“I’m just trying to get better every day,” he said. “I’m hoping to play in a lot of games this summer and get a lot of at-bats. And I’m learning how to get comfortable playing on dirt fields.”
Kasevich was asked what his long-term goals were.
“I want to play as long as I can,” he said. “I love to play and I love to play hard. I want to take it as far as I can.”