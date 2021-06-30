Bucks' Josh Kasevich wants to play for as long as he can

He went hitless in his first game before following with a six-game hitting streak. He was batting .321 through seven games for Waterloo with a double, six RBIs and three stolen bases.

He joined a strong roster of players for a team with high hopes for the postseason.

“It’s going really well – it’s a lot of fun,” Kasevich said. “The guys on this team like to work hard and win baseball games. It’s great to be a part of that.”

Gaynor isn’t the only one who thinks Kasevich is special. Major League baseball scouts are well aware of his abilities as well.

There has even been talk that Kasevich could go as high as the first round of the draft when he becomes eligible to be selected in 2022.

“I definitely think Josh can go in the first five rounds,” Gaynor said. “I’ve talked to a few scouts and he’s definitely on their radar. With his size, his defensive ability and with the way he swings the bat, he’s really impressive. His work ethic has really paid off for him.”

Kasevich just completed a stellar sophomore season at the University of Oregon, where he led his team to a 39-16 record and an NCAA tournament berth. He started all 55 games for the Ducks, batting .324 with 10 doubles, four homers and 50 RBIs.