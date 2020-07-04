You are the owner of this article.
Bucks hold on to beat Mankato in Northwoods League action
breaking
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

WATRLOO – Oraj Anu’s two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth helped propel the Waterloo Bucks to a 6-5 Northwoods League victory over the Mankato Moondogs Saturday at Riverfront Stadium.

Xane Washington opened Waterloo’s half of the sixth by reaching on an error and Levi Usher followed with a run-scoring double to left. Then Anu hammered a 1-1 offering over the centerfield fence for a 6-3 lead.

Mankato tallied single runs in the seventh and eighth, but the Bucks’ Zach Button worked around a pair of ninth inning walks, striking out Tanner Craig to end the game.

The Bucks tied the game at 2-all in the fifth on Levi Usher’s solo home run and took the lead when Patrick Ferguson scored on a bases-loaded walk to Dalton Shuffield. Mankato retied the game on a run-scoring double by Jake Thompson in the top of the sixth.

Usher went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs, and is now batting .500 with 8 RBIs in four games.

Waterloo (3-1) plays at Mankato today at 5:05 p.m.

Waterloo 6, Mankato 5

Mankato;100;101;110  -- 5;7;2

Waterloo;010;023;00x  --  6;10;3 

S. Barringer, C. Johnson (4), K. Taylor (5) and A. Hernandez.  D. Davitt, B. Balado (5), C. Lyles (7), Z. Button (8) and A. Rubalcaba. WP – Balado (1-0). LP – Johnson (0-1). Save – Button (1).  2B – Man: Thompson. Wat: Usher, Smith. HR – Wat: Usher, Anu.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

