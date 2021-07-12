Bucks get offensive against Rochester

Two big innings gave the Waterloo Bucks the runs they needed to down the Rochester Honkers, 12-7, at Riverfront Stadium on Monday night.

Down 4-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, Waterloo’s bats came alive as the Bucks plated seven runs to take an 8-5 lead over the Honkers.

In the inning, the Bucks had eight hits, including a two-run home run by catcher Mike Campagna, who finished the night with two hits and three RBIs.

The Honkers (4-3) cut the deficit to 8-7 with two runs in the top of the fifth inning, but four insurance runs in the eighth inning gave the Bucks (1-6) their margin of victory.

The win was Waterloo’s first of the second half of the season after finishing first with a 23-11 record in the first half in the Great Plains East division.

Shortstop Josh Kasevich paced the Bucks with three hits and three RBIs, while first baseman Garrett McGowan and center fielder Chris Seng contributed three hits apiece.

Getting the win for the Bucks was Eli Emerson, who came in relief for starter Curran Larson and threw 1 2/3 innings, giving up one hit and two earned runs to improve to 2-1.

Waterloo will travel to Rochester on Tuesday to take on the Honkers in a 6:35 p.m. game at Mayo Field.

