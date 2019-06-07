{{featured_button_text}}
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Dallas Baptist freshman right-hander Alec Baker threw five innings of one-hit baseball as the Eau Claire Express downed the Waterloo Bucks Friday, 5-1, in Northwoods League action.

Baker walked just one and struck out four as he improved to 2-0.

Waterloo managed just three hits off Eau Claire's two pitchers and its only run came in the third on a Matt Campos run-scoring single that scored Caleb Littlejim to tie the game at 1-all.

The Express broke the game open in the bottom of the fifth when Matt Bottcher hit a two-run triple and Phillip Sikes hit a two-run home run one batter later.

